As president of Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, I represent members across three western states. For many of these families, public lands are part of their daily life, and essential to the success of their family operations, many times going back generations.

In addition, hunters, fishers, farmers and rural western communities depend on federal land for business and recreation. It’s our responsibility to steward public land and ensure that it is protected because it’s deeply intertwined with our lifestyle, and, hopefully, that of our children and future generations.

Chad Franke grew up as the fifth generation on his family farm and ranch near Akron, Colorado. He and his wife now live in Lander, Wyoming, where Chad dedicates himself full-time to his role as RMFU president.

