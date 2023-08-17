As president of Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, I represent members across three western states. For many of these families, public lands are part of their daily life, and essential to the success of their family operations, many times going back generations.
In addition, hunters, fishers, farmers and rural western communities depend on federal land for business and recreation. It’s our responsibility to steward public land and ensure that it is protected because it’s deeply intertwined with our lifestyle, and, hopefully, that of our children and future generations.
That’s why I’m thankful that the Department of the Interior (DOI) recently released a proposed rule to update the federal oil and gas leasing program. This new rule ushers in much-needed reforms that align with our needs — the people who are on the land day in and day out. It will reduce conflict between leasing and other uses that are essential to supporting Westerners’ way of life: open land, farming, ranching, hunting, fishing, recreation and more.
For far too long, the outdated federal oil and gas program has been open to speculators by allowing oil and gas corporations to lease land with little to no potential for drilling and let it sit idle. The proposed reforms will limit speculative oil and gas leasing on lands where development has little to no chance of occurring, allowing for better federal land management for grazing and conservation.
Seventy-one percent of Western voters believe that drilling should only occur on land that has the highest likelihood of producing oil and gas, and we are glad that the Interior Department listened.
Another integral component of DOI’s proposal is the increase in federal bonding rates, which many of our western leaders in Congress have championed. When this proposal is finalized, oil and gas companies will be held accountable to pay the full cost of cleaning up wells once they’re done drilling, protecting ranchers, farmers and rural communities from having to shoulder the cost.
This idea has been overwhelmingly popular across the West — 93% of voters believe that oil and gas companies should pay to clean up at the end of drilling and production — and when finalized, that will become a reality.
Federal bonding reform also means healthier grazing by addressing the root cause of thousands of wells being left behind by the industry to potentially contaminate our public lands and waters. It’s shockingly common for cattle to come across orphaned or abandoned oil and gas infrastructure, and now, reforms to the federal bonding system will safeguard land and herds from the threat of future orphaned wells.
DOI’s proposal will implement updates which ensure farmers, ranchers and rural communities are not alone to bear the burden of oil and gas leasing and drilling clean-up on public lands. Being a good steward of public lands is critical to maintaining our western way of life, and with this proposed rule, the Biden administration is listening and taking steps to ensure our lands are protected for generations to come.
Chad Franke grew up as the fifth generation on his family farm and ranch near Akron, Colorado. He and his wife now live in Lander, Wyoming, where Chad dedicates himself full-time to his role as RMFU president.