Chad Franke

I am grateful to serve as president of the Rocky Mountain Farmers Union, whose mission of education includes assuring consumers can make fair choices on where their food products are grown or raised.

In this role, I represent over 15,000 family farmers and ranchers from Wyoming, Colorado and New Mexico. Our member-led policy makes it exceptionally clear that we support transparent labeling within our food supply. When shopping for their families, consumers expect an easy and accurate way to determine where their food comes from.

Chad Franke grew up as the fifth generation on his family farm and ranch near Akron, Colorado. He and his wife now live in Lander, Wyoming, where Chad dedicates himself full-time to his role as RMFU president.

