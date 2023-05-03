OPED-AM-RADIO-COMMENTARY-DMT

The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.

 Dreamstime/TNS

On its way to oblivion is another relic from an increasingly distant era. The Ford Motor Co. plans to discontinue AM radios in most of its 2024 vehicles, according to the Detroit Free Press.

You may ask, “Who cares? What are we really losing?” As a Ford spokesperson explained, “A majority of U.S. AM stations, as well as a number of countries and automakers globally, are modernizing radio by offering internet streaming through mobile apps, FM, digital and satellite radio options. Ford will continue to offer these alternatives for customers to hear their favorite AM radio music, news and podcasts as we remove amplitude modulation — the definition of AM in this case — from most new and updated models we bring to market.”

Dr. Cory Franklin is a retired intensive care physician.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus