Editor's note: This column was originally printed in the October 2021 AARP Wyoming newsletter and is reprinted here with permission from AARP Wyoming and the author.
Consistent with the theme of “Wyoming 2030,” I have been directed to opine on the state of Wyoming politics 10 years from today. A fools’ errand, if ever there was one!
Nearly everyone agrees Wyoming politics is different than it used to be. The late Senator Enzi’s admonishment to work on the 80% we agree on, rather than concentrate on the 20% we cannot agree on, was borne of his practical experience as mayor of Gillette and a Wyoming legislator. And the rule worked well in Wyoming for more than 100 years.
There was always politics in Wyoming, but it wasn’t simply red shirt versus blue shirt. Nor was it the current disputes over who is a real Republican or a RINO, a real Democrat or not. It was mineral rich counties versus everyone else; one river basin or region against another; one university in Laramie or a second four-year institution in Casper; school districts with minerals versus those without; distribution of revenues between cities and counties; the degree of state regulation to protect Wyoming’s way of life; the level of funding for mental health centers and social programs, etc., etc., etc.
Both parties contained members with varying views on these issues, depending on background and the area they represented. Finding pragmatic solutions to vital issues affecting Wyoming’s people and future was the goal. If the party in power saw a good idea being promoted by the opposition, they didn’t kill it as a matter of principle. Instead, they rewrote it, promoted it and then took the credit. Governor Hathaway’s conversion from staunch opponent of severance taxes in his 1966 campaign to the “father” of Wyoming’s severance tax in 1969 is a perfect example of appropriation of good ideas.
Passionate disagreements were not uncommon. People assess an agreed upon set of facts from their own perspective. But disagreement did not force the conclusion the other person was morally or ethically depraved. A common characteristic of those of us living in Wyoming is to be “occasionally wrong, but never in doubt.” But, neither passionate beliefs nor political ambition grant license for rude or uncivil conduct in public or in private. Politics was, and is, a contact sport, but need not be a no-holds-barred character assassination street fight.
I have spoken to truly qualified members of both parties, as well as independents, encouraging them to run for a public office. All too often, the idea is rejected simply because they do not want to put up with the nonsense and/or expose their lives and families to the current polarized, personalized environment of politics. Unfortunately, that seems like an entirely rational response.
I still believe most people in public service are well meaning and sincerely seek to make a positive contribution. But, the atmosphere of politics and public policy is dominated by loud and angry voices. Well-meaning people who are serving find the environment frustrating and intimidating. Not exactly fertile ground for new chapters of “Profiles in Courage.” Wyoming has succumbed to the national binge of polarization. Polarized national issues of little practical relevance to Wyoming (i.e., election fraud) suddenly become part of the Wyoming agenda. Meanwhile, real issues of structural deficit, education funding, human services and economic development are kicked down the road. This year will be no different, thanks to the glut of federal money available to governments in Wyoming.
We, the voters of Wyoming, are part of the problem. Personal views or the views of a political party, personality or internet group with which one identifies are suddenly immutable and 100% correct. Those who are different or have a different point of view must be vilified.
I simply cannot relate to this approach. I have substantive and philosophical disagreements with any number of my friends. They are good people. My life is enriched by the friendship and the disagreements. Those I know well – I would trust them with my life.
In some ways, Wyoming’s status as a “one party” state may have made polarization worse. Without enough Democrats to fight with, Republicans now fight with each other. Purity tests and cancellation by censorship seem the order of the day. Wyoming Democrats could easily be similar if they enjoyed super-majority status.
Politics has, too often, become about gaining perceived stature or power and remaining in office. Ideally, an election is about testing your ideas and working with others in a representative democracy to solve real problems, some of which did not exist when you ran, but arose during your term of office.
The trajectory of politics in Wyoming is neither healthy nor productive. As to whether it improves or gets worse over the next 10 years is entirely up to us, as voters. In a sense, politics is a marketplace. If negative politics, personal attacks and a single-issue focus produces funding and victory, candidates will respond just like the shopkeeper who stocks his shelves with what you are willing to buy.
Alternatively, if thoughtful, focused discussion on multiple problems is rewarded in the voter marketplace, candidates will respond. What politics look like tomorrow or 30 years from now is entirely a product of how we approach our responsibility as voters.