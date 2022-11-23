Stethoscope and gavel

Wooden gavel and stethoscope on wooden background. Photo by Billion Photos via Shutterstock

More than 20 years ago, the Wyoming Legislature recognized a problem: the state needed more doctors. To achieve this, the Legislature formed a valuable partnership with the University of Washington School of Medicine to add the second “W” to the WWAMI (pronounced whammy) program, and bring world-class medical education to the state.

The acronym stands for “Wyoming, Washington, Alaska, Montana and Idaho,” the five states that participate, and acts as the state medical school for each. Therefore, thanks to the state Legislature, Wyoming residents have a path to become the state’s next generation of physicians.

