Paulette Gadlin speaks about her time in Cheyenne Tuesday, March 19, 2021, inside her east Cheyenne home. “When I first decided to run [for a seat on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees], I knew it would be a challenge, like it is for any minority – not just in Cheyenne, but everywhere,” said Gadlin. “But I did not think it would keep me from being elected.” Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
I start my day each morning by turning on the news and reading the local paper. I want to know what’s happening locally and abroad. And while many things are happening in our local community, as an educator, I’m most concerned with how things impact our students in the classroom. Yet instead of solutions, most often, I hear sounds of conflict.
When I attend school board meetings, I hear mostly keywords. Things like “book ban,” “critical race theory” and “LGBTQ agenda,” said without context. As someone whose primary concern is the children, I find myself asking, “Father, father, what’s going on?” as the late Marvin Gaye asked during the Civil Rights movement.
”We don’t need to escalate.
You see, war is not the answer.
For only love can conquer hate
You know we’ve got to find a way.”
What’s going on? We’ve chosen to go to war with each other, the school board, and our community and educators. And even if we don’t realize it, this attack on our educational system is a war on our children. I witnessed this at the most recent school board meeting I attended.
One teacher there informed us many local children are reading below grade level. The National Center for Education Statistics 2022 report card shares some of the most significant declines in fourth and eighth grade proficiency since the 1990s, supporting this statement. But educators struggle to address this, and other crucial concerns, because it’s getting harder to develop lesson plans that align with standards to try to meet the demands of the children’s parents.
Each week, we’re expected to shift our plans away from reading, writing, math and social studies in response to the latest keyword — CRT, woke, sexually explicit books. We’re doing this as we try to protect children from bullying and the effects of social media. Finally, LGBTQ children are dying by suicide and dealing with mental issues.
We have our eyes wide shut to the critical issues of the 21st century — mental health, reading at grade level and poor behavior in the classroom.
It’s getting harder to plan for children’s long-term safety through drills when we’re supporting their immediate needs. When they come to school not fed or are tardy, we, the teachers, take care of the child. As teachers, we know every issue comes to school with that child, whether as small as an upset stomach or as big as COVID-19. And often, we also have to make sure what they need they have at home. When the bell rings, and it’s time for them to go home, we ensure kids have food bags, if needed, so they will have food over the weekend. We wait outside with the children until the parent arrives, no matter how late.
And instead of school board meetings looking for a chance for parents and educators to ensure students have what they need, we’re again left asking, “What’s going on?”
A small, but vocal population in this community doesn’t trust educators and librarians to choose appropriate books or subjects for these children we do so much for. And they’re not interested in working with educators to make the best outcomes. Still, they accuse us of indoctrinating the children with critical race theory.
I’ve educated students for decades, but I had to look up the definition of critical race theory to know what it was. CRT is “an intellectual movement and a framework of legal analysis according to which race is a culturally invented category used to oppress people of color.” I had to analyze that definition — and many more. Afterward, I asked myself a question: what high school or elementary teacher is teaching CRT? And why is teaching children about differences seen as teaching children to oppress or how to hate people?
February is Black History Month. I’m glad to see teachers presenting the history of African Americans as United States history. But these days, reading books like “I Am Ruby Bridges” comes with a risk of being called “woke,” even though they teach important lessons.
Now, the word “woke” is floating around. The last I knew, “woke” was the past tense of “wake,” which makes sense to me. But there also are many political definitions, such as “alert to injustice and discrimination in society, especially racism.” Being woke or socially conscious is a good thing, because it helps bring awareness to problems faced by minority groups in our country.
I challenge parents to visit their children’s classrooms and observe students’ discussions after reading these books. It’s clear the children are learning how to think critically and have essential conversations with their classmates. Let teachers teach!
I encouraged my students to read books from authors of different races and cultures and invited my parents to listen to their children’s rich discourse. I think parents, students and teachers working together and dialoguing about the good, bad and ugly is a wonderful thing. We encouraged high-level thinking skills and developed solutions together.
If the parent had an issue concerning a book, they would take the problem to the teacher’s principal or librarian and resolve it in a civilized matter. Now we have an opt-out policy, which was a favorable option for most of the community, but now, some want to change that and force all others to opt in.
Throughout history, many people have been oppressed. We should trust our teachers to make sure to prepare our students to connect with others. Books are one of the best ways to do that, and all students, whether African Americans, poor, Asian or Hispanic, deserve to learn how to connect with each other.
Paulette Gadlin is a retired teacher who still substitutes in Laramie County School District 1. She also is a member of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board.