Paulette Gadlin 2021

Paulette Gadlin speaks about her time in Cheyenne Tuesday, March 19, 2021, inside her east Cheyenne home. “When I first decided to run [for a seat on the Laramie County School District 1 Board of Trustees], I knew it would be a challenge, like it is for any minority – not just in Cheyenne, but everywhere,” said Gadlin. “But I did not think it would keep me from being elected.” Michael Cummo/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I start my day each morning by turning on the news and reading the local paper. I want to know what’s happening locally and abroad. And while many things are happening in our local community, as an educator, I’m most concerned with how things impact our students in the classroom. Yet instead of solutions, most often, I hear sounds of conflict.

When I attend school board meetings, I hear mostly keywords. Things like “book ban,” “critical race theory” and “LGBTQ agenda,” said without context. As someone whose primary concern is the children, I find myself asking, “Father, father, what’s going on?” as the late Marvin Gaye asked during the Civil Rights movement.

Paulette Gadlin is a retired teacher who still substitutes in Laramie County School District 1. She also is a member of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle Editorial Board.

