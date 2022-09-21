Editor’s note: The following guest op-ed was scheduled to be published last week in the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. It got lost in the shuffle, but its content is no less relevant today. My apologies to the author. – BKM
John F. Kennedy Jr., the ideological founder of the National Alliance of Direct Support Professionals said, “Quality is defined at the point of interaction between the staff member and the individual with a disability.”
The week of Sept. 11-17 is nationally recognized as “Direct Support Professional Recognition Week.” Providers of supports and services for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities across the country will be celebrating DSPs and the critical work they do.
Magic City Enterprises employs around 70 direct support professionals, who support people with disabilities to live successfully. These dedicated and selfless individuals are present to assist the people they support in all areas of their lives, according to their needs.
They may assist with basic activities of daily living (hygiene and grooming, planning and preparing meals, house cleaning, etc.); they assist with medication; assist with budgeting and shopping; support and assist people to develop and maintain friendships and relationships; assist people to find and keep meaningful employment; serve as a quasi-counselor to support conflict resolution; teach skills for independence and individual worth; support getting people to medical appointments; facilitate new and varied opportunities for people to find and experience what they enjoy; work with families and legally authorized representatives; document progress on goals and objectives; provide safety training and practice evacuation and safety drills every month; monitor for changes in health, both physical and mental; provide basic first-aid when appropriate, and when something more serious happens, they support people to seek emergent care.
DSPs do all these things and much more … all for a wage that is less than livable! They do it because of their commitment to people with disabilities!
In the current economic environment, and with the workforce shortages that exist in all industries, many DSPs have worked an enormous number of hours in the past few years. We cannot express enough our gratitude and appreciation for those who have stuck with it. We thank you! The people you support and their families thank you!
DSPs are the lifeline essential workers who support the lives of individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities and acquired brain injuries to live safely, happily and productively in their communities.
The knowledge and skill that is required to be an effective DSP are high level skills! Since the deinstitutionalization movement of the 1970s, the duties of the DSP have evolved from that of a caretaker or an attendant who merely provided coverage on a shift to someone who is an integral part of a person’s life that provides comprehensive, person-centered support and shares a path toward a self-directed life for those with disabilities. Effective DSPs are adept at facilitating independence, they are fluent in meeting people’s needs, they are proficient at identifying opportunities for individual growth, and they are accomplished at finding resources that allow for the people they support to live, work and play in their community! Again … for less than a living wage!
DSPs deserve to earn a living wage for the critical and difficult work that they do.
Please join us in celebrating them. If you know someone who provides direct support to a person with an intellectual or developmental disability, please reach out to them to let them know that you understand the difficulties of the job and thank them for what they do. There are 2,600+ people in Wyoming who rely on the DSP workforce to realize the quality that JFK Jr. referred to those many years ago.
If you have questions or would like to learn more about the direct support profession, please contact us at www.mcewyo.org.
Jeff Gardner is the president and CEO of Magic City Enterprises. He is passionate about supporting individuals with disabilities to live successfully and works to constantly improve the impact Magic City has on the people they support and the community.
