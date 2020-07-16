The University of Wyoming opened its doors in 1886 as Wyoming’s land-grant institution, created to be a partner with communities in our state. From partnerships with our community colleges, articulating courses to build toward seamless student transfer, to our partnership with the Wyoming Business Council to aid entrepreneurs and Wyoming business owners, we are committed to continue to serve the state across these troubling times.
Many of our partnerships may seem invisible – for example, 4-H programs across the state represent a decades-long partnership with our counties for youth development programming. And yet, our colleges, schools and our administrative units serve as important resources linking UW to our people across the state.
Jean Garrison is a University of Wyoming professor and has led UW’s community engagement initiative for the last three years. She currently serves as director of the Office of Engagement and Outreach. She can be reached at 307-766-6119 or garrison@uwyo.edu.