Suicide affects all Americans, including veterans, their families and their friends, but suicide is preventable and there is hope.

At the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA), we recognize Suicide Prevention Month each September to raise awareness of veteran suicide prevention and encourage veterans to connect with the resources they need now to prevent suicide later.

Paul Roberts is the director of the Cheyenne VA Health Care System.

Ralph T. Gigliotti is the FACHE director for the VA Rocky Mountain Network.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus