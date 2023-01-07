Golden, Carl

Entering the second half of his first term, President Biden faces a hostile, Republican-controlled House of Representatives intent on curbing what they perceive as the administration’s continued tilt to the far left.

Majority Leader Steve Scalise previewed Republican priorities dealing with spending, inflation, energy production, abortion regulations, crime and global economic competitiveness.

Carl Golden is a senior contributing analyst with the William J. Hughes Center for Public Policy at Stockton University in New Jersey. You can reach him at cgolden1937@gmail.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus