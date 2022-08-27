When I launched Wyoming Hunger Initiative in October 2019, my goal was to do whatever I could to support anti-hunger nonprofit organizations working tirelessly throughout the state. While this goal hasn’t changed, the scope of Wyoming Hunger Initiative has grown in ways no one could have imagined.
Three years since that launch, Wyoming Hunger Initiative has four core programs under the Wyoming Hunger Initiative banner: Food from the Field, Food from the Farm + Ranch, Wyoming Angel Accounts and Wyoming Hunger Initiative Grants. The impact and significance is already clear and measurable!
Food from the Field has provided hunters with a formal structure to donate game meat to local food pantries (nearly 10,000 pounds were donated over the course of the last hunting season alone!) and more processors across the state are joining the program, providing easier donation opportunities for hunters. As an avid hunter myself, this commitment to sharing the bounty of Wyoming’s natural resources is especially important to me.
Food from the Farm + Ranch has grown more quickly than anyone would have predicted with over 25,000 pounds of Wyoming-raised beef and pork donated by Wyoming ranchers since 2020. Just last weekend, more than 20 animals were donated through the Laramie County Fair Livestock Sale to Wyoming Hunger Initiative to distribute through its network of anti-hunger organization partners.
Our partnership with University of Wyoming’s Cent$ible Nutrition program and Master Gardener program helped distribute 238,000 seeds to gardeners during the last two growing seasons, yielding 10,202 pounds of locally grown produce donated by Wyoming gardeners of all ages in 2021 alone! It’s difficult to procure fresh produce to offer in our community food pantries, and this Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge has proven both successful and sustainable. I can’t wait to see what this summer’s gardens produce!
I’ve also been determined to solve the issue of school meal debt with dignity and long-term sustainability without schoolchildren feeling the burden of debt. In December 2021, Wyoming Hunger Initiative partnered with the Mountain West Credit Union Association and Dan and Cynthia Starks, founders of the National Museum of Military Vehicles in Dubois, to eliminate school meal debt across the state through Wyoming Angel Accounts. Between generous donations from the Starks and our credit unions, more than $100,000 was paid to Wyoming school districts to accomplish this goal. This ensured students in all 23 counties would begin the 2022-23 school year debt-free.
Wyoming Hunger Initiative Grants have proven to be one of our most successful tools in the fight against food insecurity. While it might feel like commercial dehydrators, dishwashers or wagons aren’t the most exciting items to brag about, you’d be amazed at how transformative they actually are. These time-saving items provide efficiency so that people – our most precious resource in the fight against food insecurity – may stay focused on the mission. Thanks to our generous partnerships with the Hughes Charitable Foundation, the J.P. Ellbogen Foundation and numerous individual donors we call “Hunger Champions,” we’ve been able to allocate nearly $200,000 in funding for grant requests from applicants in every Wyoming county.
It is my honor and privilege to invite you to get involved in the fight against food insecurity, too! Together with our steadfast partner Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming, we’re excited to raise awareness, funds and nonperishable food items through the rest of the month and on Sept. 3 at the home opener of Cowboys football. Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming takes the issue of food insecurity very seriously as they pursue the goal of health and wellness for all who call Wyoming home, and they’ve generously lent their sponsorship of the football game for the second year in a row to amplify the fight against food insecurity and to “tackle hunger.”
All Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming Member Centers are collecting nonperishable food items through Sept. 1; donation bins will be available at the football game in Laramie on Sept. 3, as well. Joining the fight to tackle hunger with us is Ridley’s Family Markets – you can find donation bins in participating Ridley’s stores or purchase pre-packaged food donation bags for $5 the day of the game at the Ridley’s booth inside the Indoor Practice Facility.
I am so proud of the thousands of fellow Wyomingites who have stepped up to tackle hunger in our state. You can be sure Wyoming Hunger Initiative will continue to work toward sustainable solutions to ending hunger in Wyoming. I invite you to share your time, generosity and innovative thinking to join the fight. Hunger doesn’t stand a chance when we work together.
Jennie Gordon is the first lady of Wyoming, and is committed to the day where no child, family, senior or veteran faces the day with an empty stomach. You can learn more about Wyoming Hunger Initiative by visiting nohungerwyo.org.
