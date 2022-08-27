Gordon, Jennie (2020, Wyoming first lady)

When I launched Wyoming Hunger Initiative in October 2019, my goal was to do whatever I could to support anti-hunger nonprofit organizations working tirelessly throughout the state. While this goal hasn’t changed, the scope of Wyoming Hunger Initiative has grown in ways no one could have imagined.

Three years since that launch, Wyoming Hunger Initiative has four core programs under the Wyoming Hunger Initiative banner: Food from the Field, Food from the Farm + Ranch, Wyoming Angel Accounts and Wyoming Hunger Initiative Grants. The impact and significance is already clear and measurable!

Jennie Gordon is the first lady of Wyoming, and is committed to the day where no child, family, senior or veteran faces the day with an empty stomach. You can learn more about Wyoming Hunger Initiative by visiting nohungerwyo.org.

