When I launched Wyoming Hunger Initiative in October 2019, I had a very specific goal in mind: to do whatever I could to support anti-hunger nonprofit organizations working tirelessly throughout the state. While this goal hasn’t changed, the scope of Wyoming Hunger Initiative has grown in ways no one could have imagined.
I’ve often joked with my team in the past year that it feels like we’ve been building a car as it drives down the road (and some days, the Autobahn!) but I know this “car” has now traveled many miles and witnessed tremendous strides in the fight against food insecurity in Wyoming during these unprecedented times.
To this end, I’m proud to report we’ve launched four programs under the Wyoming Hunger Initiative banner: Food from the Field, Food from the Farm + Ranch, Wyoming Angel Accounts and Wyoming Hunger Initiative Grants. These programs have already made a significant impact in our state. Through Food from the Field, hunters now have a formal structure to donate game meat to local food pantries and nearly 3,800 pounds were donated over the course of the last hunting season. 2021 is shaping up to be an even more impactful season, with the number of Food from the Field processors increasing from two to seven. Chances are there is a processor in your area, making it even easier to donate this year.
Since the launch of Food from the Farm + Ranch, over 15,000 pounds of Wyoming-raised beef and pork has been donated by Wyoming ranchers. This generosity has made high-quality, locally grown protein available throughout the state to scores of families; it’s truly a Wyoming solution to a Wyoming challenge. This summer, we invited gardeners to “grow a little extra,” and Wyoming gardeners have shown up! Hundreds of pounds of fresh produce have already been donated, with many weeks left of harvesting to come.
In the past year, we also set out to solve school lunch debt with dignity and long-term sustainability while removing the financial burden from a child’s shoulders. While Wyoming Angel Accounts is still evolving, our pilot partnership with Converse County School District #1 saw over $17,000 worth of debt eliminated during the 2020-21 school year. Fremont County and Carbon County are eager to implement the program next with the hopes of erasing debt in their districts, as well.
Finally, Wyoming Hunger Initiative Grants have provided our nonprofit “hunger heroes” across the state with the opportunity to apply for infrastructure funding that meets the unique needs of their local organizations. Whether it is a commercial dehydrator, a dishwasher, restaurant-quality cooking equipment, shelving units or wagons, these time-saving devices provide efficiency so that people can stay focused on the mission. The most precious resources in the fight against food insecurity are the people who dedicate their time to the fight; it is so encouraging to witness how these grants have bolstered anti-hunger organizations in every county.
I’m especially proud of the partnerships we’ve built with the corporate world. To date, nearly $500,000 has been allocated in emergency pandemic-relief funds, Thanksgiving and Christmas meals, and through infrastructure grants reaching all corners of the state. Wyoming Hunger Initiative’s mission is supported by companies large and small; this sense of responsibility reflects one of the values I hold most dear about Wyoming – the willingness to take care of our neighbors.
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming has set the gold standard for corporate partnership in the last 18 months. Their commitment to providing emergency funding for resources during the pandemic made all the difference to Wyoming food pantries and the thousands of people who suddenly relied upon them in the last year – many for the first time. Through their sponsorship at the University of Wyoming’s football home opener on Sept. 4, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Wyoming will leverage their spotlight to raise awareness and initiate action to further reduce food insecurity across the state.
Their campaign to “tackle hunger” is an exciting opportunity to reach more people who simply might not know the extent to which hunger plagues every county in Wyoming. Their vision of a healthy, thriving “Wyoming Together” is mine, as well. Be looking for details in the coming days about how you can be involved; there is always room for more of us to join the fight against food insecurity here in Wyoming.
I have no special training in fighting food insecurity. I simply did what so many people in Wyoming always do: I saw a need, and I figured out how best I could help fill it. I invite you to share your time, your generosity and your innovative thinking, as well; together, we can end hunger in Wyoming.