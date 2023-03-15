As secretary of state, advocating for meaningful statutory improvements to strengthen Wyoming’s election code has been a key priority of mine. Since the secretary of state is Wyoming’s statewide election official, it’s a key part of the job.

It has been troubling to watch the liberal mainstream media attack our efforts to advance election integrity measures. The major reason they attack the efforts of our office is that they don’t want commonsense election integrity to become law. Luckily, we were able to push back on their dishonest efforts in the 2023 general session.

Chuck Gray was elected Wyoming Secretary of State in 2022. Prior to becoming secretary of state, Gray served three terms in the Wyoming House of Representatives representing Casper.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus