I write in response to Jonathan Lange’s Oct. 8 column titled “Catch-22 – the true censorship at your local library.” There were several incorrect and misleading statements made in his piece that I would like to correct.
To properly unpack Lange’s statements, it’s necessary to provide a brief overview of the American Library Association and Banned Books Week. In short, ALA is governed by an executive board and a council made up of at-large members and chapter councilors (state representatives) who are elected by ALA members and membership from state library associations, respectively. Among other duties, ALA Council adopts policies that libraries across the country may consult when writing their own library-specific policies.
A collection of ALA policies commonly adopted, or adapted, by libraries across the country is the ALA Library Bill of Rights, which is informed by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. The Library Bill of Rights lists seven basic policies recommended to libraries by ALA. To be clear – libraries are not required to adopt ALA contracts and policies, but many do. The ALA Library Bill of Rights policies germane to this discussion are one, two, three and five.
Banned Books Week is an annual event that exposes past and current attempts to remove, or effectively censor, books and other materials present in library collections and public school curriculums across the country. According to ALA, “A challenge is an attempt to remove or restrict materials based upon the objections of a person or group. A banning is the removal of those materials.”
The frequency of challenges and bans is influenced by the communities in which any given library or school functions. ALA’s Office of Intellectual Freedom also publishes a list of the 10 most frequently challenged or banned books each year. Contrary to Lange’s claims that “ALA uses dubious claim[s]” to inform these lists, and that “activists” influence unsuspecting librarians to file reports. librarians are typically the only people reporting challenges and removals (bans) to the OIF. This is because librarians are firsthand responders to complaints about materials.
The Journal of Intellectual Freedom and Privacy – the official, peer-reviewed journal of the OIF – compiles that data that informs these lists. So, when Lange wrote that ALA’s lists have “zero science behind them,” he was wrong. ALA’s data collecting process must meet survey standards specific to the field.
As Lange’s column focuses so heavily on children’s access to library materials, it bears mentioning that the ALA spends significant energy thoroughly discussing policy five in the Library Bill of Rights in a contract adopted by ALA Council in 1999, “Libraries, an American Value,” and in “Access to Library Resources and Services for Minors: An Interpretation of the Library Bill of Rights.” These documents proclaim the following (taken directly from ALA):
The mission, goals and objectives of libraries cannot authorize libraries and their governing bodies to assume, abrogate or overrule the rights and responsibilities of parents and guardians. As “Libraries: An American Value” states, “We affirm the responsibility and the right of all parents and guardians to guide their own children’s use of the library and its resources and services.”
Libraries and their governing bodies cannot assume the role of parents or the functions of parental authority in the private relationship between parent and child. Libraries and their governing bodies shall ensure that only parents and guardians have the right and the responsibility to determine their children’s – and only their children’s – access to library resources. Parents and guardians who do not want their children to have access to specific library services, materials or facilities should so advise their own children.
This is to say Lange’s claims that libraries exist to protect children from books he personally finds “sexually objectionable” is incorrect. Libraries exist to provide all people with the information they need or want in accordance with library collection development policies. It is as much a person’s right to access and view library resources as it is another’s right not to. No one has the authority to choose what another citizen of this country may read.
The specific books Lange characterized as containing inappropriate sexual content were “Doing It,” “The V-Word” and “This Book is Gay.” These books are informational texts that discuss sexuality, sexual behavior and sexual identity for a 21st century, young adult audience. These books are currently available at approximately nine public libraries in Wyoming, and Lange’s assertion that librarians are forcing these texts onto “even the youngest children” is not accurate.
Each library that owns these texts houses them in the young adult section, and the covers of these books do not feature drawings or photographs. Furthermore, the books are not filled with “pornographic language and pictures,” as noted by Lange. These texts are not illustrated, save a few drawings depicting reproductive anatomy in “Doing It” and “This Book is Gay,” and a few cartoon-like drawings depicting LBGTQ+ people in the latter text, as well. The authors speak with candor when addressing complex topics related to sex, and are not, as Lange suggests, writing with intention to cause sexual excitement. What’s more, these are not the only books related to these topics available at Wyoming libraries. There are also books that cover topics such as spirituality and sexuality, abstinence and asexuality.
Next, I would like to specifically address the particularly troubling comment: “Anyone unable to see why parents should object to the open display of ‘Doing It,’ ‘The V-Word’ and ‘This Book is Gay’ in the children’s section of the library has no business being around our children.” Lange’s suggestion that there is something threatening about people who need or want these resources is the only “abusive” language associated with this entire discussion. People have the right to access the information they need at their libraries, and Lange’s implication was meant to vilify people in want or need or the books central to this discussion. Insulting library patrons because their information needs do not align with his views was uncalled for. Libraries are for everyone.
I have been working in libraries for nearly two decades, and I identify with people, including Lange, who are uncomfortable with the points of view represented in our library collections. This said, as citizens of the United States, we must support free speech and freedom of expression, even when we disagree. I hope this discussion will help each of us consider our values as citizens of this country and as users of our exceptional libraries.