Jeremy Gruber

Jeremy Gruber, senior vice president of Open Primaries

 Martin Bentsen

A hundred years ago, in Wyoming and every state, the election process excluded voters until the general election. Party leaders worked behind closed doors with special interests to select candidates.

Voters found themselves with elected leaders that didn’t represent them, weren’t accountable to them and who didn’t govern for them. They grew increasingly angry with a political system that shut them out and felt increasingly powerless to change it.

