Joe Guzzardi

Simply put, Hank Greenberg is the most prodigious Jewish Major League Baseball slugger ever.

Greenberg’s .313 career batting average, two MVP awards and four American League home run and RBI titles earned the 12-year Detroit Tigers’ first baseman a Hall of Fame plaque in 1956 as the first Jew to enter Cooperstown. Had Greenberg not lost the entire 1942-44 seasons – about 2,000 at-bats missed during his peak performance years – Hank’s totals would have been loftier.

Joe Guzzardi is a Progressives for Immigration Reform analyst who has written about immigration for more than 30 years. Contact him at jguzzardi@pfirdc.org.

