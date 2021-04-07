One year ago last month, Cheyenne Little Theatre had to close its children’s production of “The Wind in the Willows.” We also had to cancel our upcoming productions of “The Dead Guy” and “Cabaret.” Our casts and crews were incredibly disappointed, but in a world gripped by the COVID-19 pandemic, it had to be done.
Cheyenne Little Theatre Players regrouped, and we were able to get back onstage with our Old Fashioned Melodrama in July 2020, and we continued to produce live theatre throughout the fall and spring of our 2020-21 season. A huge “Thank You!” goes to all of our season ticket holders, our sponsors, volunteers and staff for hanging in there through a very difficult time.
Our patrons and season ticket holders have been amazing and supportive during this period of uncertainty. They have patiently accepted the theatre’s ongoing adjustment to new health orders as we canceled announced shows and replaced them with shows that featured smaller/socially distanced casts of actors.
They have continued to attend our productions while our venues were restructured at reduced capacity. They have attended performances while wearing masks and watched as our performers wore face shields, then masks. Our audiences even adjusted by staying safe at home and watching some of our productions virtually, taking home the “Catered Christmas Dinner” from our Christmas show.
Our loyal sponsors stood with us as we figured out how to present theatre either live or virtually in this new world we are living in. They understood that our community theatre needed their support, so we would still be here when our world returns to some type of “normal.”
Our wonderful and loyal volunteers have been there for us every step of the way as we maneuvered our way through COVID. They continued to audition for our shows, work our shows (from production staff to ushers), and they have continued to support us in any way possible.
With the continued support of our loyal Friends of the Atlas patrons, we were able to purchase the building west of the Atlas Theatre. The purchase of this building will enable us to use that space to help structurally shore up the Atlas Theatre and to enlarge the space of the Atlas Theatre so it can become ADA compliant.
For 91 years, the people of Southeast Wyoming, Western Nebraska and Northeast Colorado have continued to support Cheyenne Little Theatre. And this year was no different; you were there for us, and we want to say, “Thank You,” and to invite you to come out and join us as we present “The Brave Little Tailor,” a play adapted from the fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. This production will grace our Mary Godfrey stage April 9-18.
Immediately following “The Brave Little Tailor,” we are offering an opportunity for the youth of Cheyenne to get “up close and personal” with the talented cast and crew of our 2019 sold-out production of “Beauty and the Beast.” This virtual event will be broadcast the evenings of April 23 and 24; watch our website for details.
Last, but not least, this spring, join us for the final production of our 91st season, “The Last Five Years.” This internationally acclaimed production will be on stage at the Historic Atlas Theatre in May. This musical is emotionally powerful, but also intimate.
We would also like to take this opportunity to announce CLTP’s upcoming 92nd season: “Around the World in Seven Plays.”
As always, our season will begin with the Old Fashioned Melodrama and a touch of the old American West. From there we will travel to Greece for the setting of our fall musical, “Mamma Mia.” The Greek islands provide the background for the fun and enthusiastic music of ABBA. In November, we will travel to Agatha Christie’s England countryside with our production of “A Murder is Announced.” This classic Miss Marple mystery will keep you guessing until the final curtain. From there, it’s on to frosty Wisconsin in December with our Christmas Dinner Show “You Better Watch Out.”
Next, we’ll take you on a comedic romp through the French farce that is “Don’t Dress for Dinner.” Get the kids ready to travel into “The Phantom Tollbooth” in March. Last, but not least, we will finally arrive in 1930s Germany with our spring dinner musical production of “Cabaret.”
Just like most of you, we are ready to start traveling. But like some of you, we are still hesitant to jump right back to our regular travel routine, so come and join us as we take you on our whirlwind “Around the World in Seven Plays.”
But, as you punch your passport, let us again say, “Thank You” for being there for us. For your financial support and your moral support. Please think about becoming involved. Check out our website, cheyennelittletheatre.org, or call 307-638-6543
Without all of you, CLTP would not still be here. But because of you, Cheyenne Little Theatre will continue to provide theatre for years to come.