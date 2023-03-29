Ashley Harpstreith

For decades, the executive and legislative branches have recognized that Wyoming’s tax structure is in a permanent state of imbalance. The two branches largely supported the work of the Tax Reform 2000 Committee and have implemented many of the recommendations.

Although Wyoming’s economy has diversified, many of the Tax Reform 2000 findings remain true today, including the main statement of the committee: “Wyoming’s tax structure lacks balance due to an overreliance on mineral taxes to fund government’s daily operating expenditures.”

Ashley Harpstreith joined Wyoming Taxpayers Association in 2019 as the executive director where she provides the essential connection and information between the state’s taxpayers and the Legislature. Since 1937, WTA’s unique mission is to advocate for sound tax policy for a healthy Wyoming economy.

