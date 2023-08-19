I concede my status as a layperson on the issues I am discussing here. In other words, I lack any professional status in any relevant field (as, it seems, do most others who recently have been opining on the subject.)
The subject is transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. The recent brouhaha here in Cheyenne seems to have been started due to a 27-year-old, 6-foot-tall transgender tennis player, Brooklyn Ross, from Littleton, Colorado, daring to enter a local tennis tournament.
It seems this issue caused a fair amount of distress among some locals, given that the president of the local tennis association resigned, Wyoming Sen. Anthony Bouchard and other legislators threatened to go to the tournament to protest, Wyoming Rep. Ben Hornok was inspired to pen an op-ed on the general subject, and, most recently, local resident Paul Vencill offered his opinion on the “woke nonsense.” Now, I will be so bold as to offer my response.
The ”nonsense” regarding transgender and other LGBTQ+ issues, in my opinion, comes not from so-called “woke” threats to our country but from a long line of people who have no more professional standing than do I in the relevant fields of medical or mental health, law (as in a legal education), the education profession or athletic management, and not even a personal involvement, such as a family member’s situation, but who nonetheless want to dictate what is “fair” for all other members of the human race. I cry “foul!”
I have no special insight as to the discomfort felt by those who experience the physical or mental or emotional issues that place them within the LGBTQ+ community. What I do firmly believe is that such issues are not a “choice” that these people suddenly or arbitrarily make one day arising from a desire to be “different” or “special.”
I also believe that those who do find themselves in this “state of being” (a word choice I hope is not offensive) face some very difficult life decisions, and each individual must make choices best suited to themselves, perhaps with the help of family or skilled professionals, and choices which fall within medical possibility and the law (ideally, laws made by those who have sought advice from legal and medical professionals, not based on their emotion of the moment).
All that said, every one of us, regardless of ethnicity, religion, physical or mental status, is confronted from an early age with standards that must be met to achieve a goal, participate in a hobby or sport, enter and succeed in a career, stay out of jail, etc. This is not discrimination, it is life.
And this brings me to the subject of the day: transgender participation in sports.
These decisions must not be made lightly due to their impact on so many lives. But someone must make them. I believe that should be those who have a stake in the “game”, i.e. professional leaders in the specific area (in this case, professional sports associations) who are basing their decisions and options developed with the advice of medical and legal professionals (which, in my opinion, does not include “citizen legislators” with no relevant professional education or background).
And now, back to Brooklyn Ross, the transgender tennis player and the Cheyenne tournament. Two days after the controversy became public, Ross had dropped out due to concern for her safety, the safety of others and the tournament itself. While Ross suffered the consequences of a lost opportunity in Cheyenne, she has, unbeknownst to herself, become an outstanding example for the point I am trying to drive home here.
Information in an Aug. 2 Cowboy State Daily article reveals:
- Ross completed her transition six years ago.
- She has been playing tennis since 2019, beginning with a team at Metro State University in Denver.
- She claims to have played in numerous tournaments across the nation without controversy or opposition.
- The United States Tennis Association has set standards for transgender athletes, and Ross met those standards.
- Neither the Wyoming Tennis Association nor its director opposed Ross’s entry, thus permitting her entry in the tournament.
Ross’s height, which apparently upset some readers, including Mr. Hornok, likely would not have been an issue if this was one of our celebrated (born female) high school or college basketball players who also chose to play tennis.
A final relevant fact is Ross’ recent win/loss record. While proving herself a competitive player in other tournaments, she is certainly not “dominating” the sport.
The most important point above, in my opinion, is the fact that the USTA has set some standards for participation in their sport and Ross met those standards. As it should be.
It would be my hope for Cheyenne that we can rise to the point of making decisions of acceptance for all comers based on some relevant and professionally set standards, not personal taste. We will be a better and stronger community for it.
