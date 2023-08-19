Thom Harris

Thom Harris

I concede my status as a layperson on the issues I am discussing here. In other words, I lack any professional status in any relevant field (as, it seems, do most others who recently have been opining on the subject.)

The subject is transgender athletes participating in women’s sports. The recent brouhaha here in Cheyenne seems to have been started due to a 27-year-old, 6-foot-tall transgender tennis player, Brooklyn Ross, from Littleton, Colorado, daring to enter a local tennis tournament.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Thom Harris is a retired U.S. Air Force senior master sergeant, a University of Wyoming graduate and a longtime Cheyenne resident.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus