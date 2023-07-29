County Librarian Carey Hartmann poses for a portrait in the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. After working at the library for 42 years, Hartmann is excited to travel and visit her family in her retirement.
I retired July 1 as the county librarian after 42 years of service with the Laramie County Library System. So many things have changed in that time in how a library works internally, yet the core purposes remain the same.
My great-grandfather, John Henry Sackett, was a scout for the cavalry and a hunter and guide for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show. He and his wife, Martha Burd Sackett, brought their young family to Cheyenne in 1876, where John Henry and a friend named Mr. Skinner owned a wagon. They loaded the wagon with supplies from the trains in Cheyenne and sold them up north from Deadwood to Big Horn.
In 1880, they moved their families north. John Henry and Martha had the first dairy in Wyoming. Sackett and Skinner opened a general store and helped found the town of Big Horn, Wyoming. Yet, this is the most important part of the story — they entered into public life, as the dance hall above the general store was also the town hall.
Many of us have a story like this in our families. Two men and a wagon; a strong spouse and friend for support; a family nurtured, a business built, and then entering into public life to form community. Many of us are creating today that story for future generations.
As part of public life, our state and community have always recognized the key role that public libraries play in the quality of life of our citizens and in ensuring a healthy democracy. Providing libraries at the county level was a law even when we were a territory, and Laramie County libraries have been in place since 1886.
I am grateful for a career that impacts every age and demographic; that strives to provide opportunity for every individual’s personal growth. Of all the changes in libraries I have seen over the years, the most impactful is how libraries have embraced their power to transform lives and emerge in a time of isolation, due to a pandemic and technology, as an experience that can connect and create community. Libraries not only transform lives, they also transform communities.
I had extraordinary mentors for this career — brilliant librarians, exceptional leaders and visionaries — Ed Byers, Laramie County Librarian from 1977-90; Lucie Osborn, Laramie County Librarian from 1990-2015; and Leslie Boughton, the public library director for several Wyoming libraries from 1981-99, prior to being the Wyoming State Librarian from 1999-2015. You would not have the vibrant and excellent libraries in Laramie County, nor the strong state library, without these professional librarians, with master’s degrees in library science, at the helm.
Thank you to all who have served our community as a county commissioner, appointed library board member or a member of the library foundation board. I have learned so much from each of you about how to enter into public life and the dedication it takes to build a healthy, strong community.
Libraries attract employees who have a wide variety of interests, hobbies and advocacies, so they are very interesting people. They are also people with a generosity of spirit and a deep desire to serve others. These are your neighbors, ready to aid you in your pursuit of lifelong learning.
Many excellent employees at the library have come from our military families. While their spouses have been serving our country, they have been serving our community. Funny or serious, these employees have all made a commitment to public life, providing exceptional service and building our community through one-on-one interactions that meet people at their point of need.
You have great leadership and outstanding staff at the library. These exceptional individuals will move our library forward in the coming months and years, and soon, with the next county librarian.
My heart will always be with the library, and I support its mission and vision as a citizen. Remember the two guys and a wagon? That is the story of my family’s past. Together, we are all writing the story of our community for future generations and your support of libraries impacts the outcome.
Democracy is well served by accurate information and vetted knowledge collected in a comprehensive and thoughtful manner. Civility and compassion are well served by entering into another person’s life, thoughts and perceptions through avid and diverse reading of fiction and nonfiction narratives. Community is well served by the library’s events, meetings and gatherings that provide opportunities for engagement, curiosity and discovery.
It has been an honor to serve you. See you at the library!
