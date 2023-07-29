County Librarian Carey Hartmann
County Librarian Carey Hartmann poses for a portrait in the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday, June 13, 2023. After working at the library for 42 years, Hartmann is excited to travel and visit her family in her retirement.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

I retired July 1 as the county librarian after 42 years of service with the Laramie County Library System. So many things have changed in that time in how a library works internally, yet the core purposes remain the same.

My great-grandfather, John Henry Sackett, was a scout for the cavalry and a hunter and guide for the Buffalo Bill Wild West Show. He and his wife, Martha Burd Sackett, brought their young family to Cheyenne in 1876, where John Henry and a friend named Mr. Skinner owned a wagon. They loaded the wagon with supplies from the trains in Cheyenne and sold them up north from Deadwood to Big Horn.

Carey Hartmann recently retired as Laramie County librarian after a 42-year career in the county library system.

