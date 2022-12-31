OPED-HALLOWEEN-MENTALLYILL-COMMENTARY-PH

Nurse Betty (Amber Lutz) welcomes visitors to the Pennhurst Asylum haunted house attraction in Spring City, Pennsylvania. Elizabeth Robertson/The Philadelphia Inquirer/TNS

 Elizabeth Robertson

As a holiday of contrasts, Halloween celebrates sweetness and superstition – trick or treat. Traditions range from pumpkin carving and candy eating to the personification of werewolves and ghosts.

Yet as adults seek thrills in haunted houses and horror movies, one common and disturbing motif is the “gorification” of the seriously mentally ill.

Dr. Emily Phelps, Dr. Shruti Mutalik and Dr. Jacob Appel are psychiatrists at Mount Sinai Hospital.

