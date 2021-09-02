“On behalf of a grateful nation.” For many years, those words have sent a chill down my spine, because I knew I could one day hear them said to me.
The best condolence someone could think of to offer grieving widows, parents and family members as their loved one was laid to rest is no condolence at all, because no amount of gratitude will bring them back.
Each time my husband’s call from work coincided with the news reporting a troop surge to Afghanistan, I dreaded answering the phone. Every phone call could be the one that put me on the path to holding a folded flag, and having those words burned into my heart and mind.
For 20 years, four American presidents have presided over the conflict in Afghanistan. For 20 years, military families have been hearing of our nation’s gratitude for the service and sacrifice of their loved ones. And for 20 years, four American presidents have grappled with how to get our troops out of there; three of them have left it to the next one to figure it out.
Each time news broke of American troops killed in action in Afghanistan, thousands of military spouses – myself included – would spend days watching their phones, their neighborhoods, their social media feeds. “Should I call them?” we ask ourselves, remembering which of our friends has a spouse in the AOR; we grapple with the guilt of being relieved it isn’t us, of not wanting to be unsupportive, but also not wanting to be the first one our friend has to tell that their spouse is never coming home.
“What if they haven’t heard yet?” If they don’t know there have been deaths, they will soon enough – we don’t want to be the ones to steal what could be the last few moments of peace our friend will have before their world is turned upside down forever.
We want to be supportive, to wait with them while they wait for news; we want them to be the recipients of good news, even though that means someone else will be receiving bad news. We grapple with our own humanity and selfishness, even as we grieve for the loss of one of our own, for the pain of an unknown family, just like ours.
And that night, with our own spouses safely at home or alive somewhere else in the world, we give silent thanks that today, it wasn’t our family.
Then we wake up and do it again.
Even those who come home aren’t the same. You’ve seen the yard signs asking neighbors to please be courteous with their fireworks, as a combat veteran lives nearby. What you probably haven’t seen is the family inside, that veteran wearing headphones with the curtains drawn tight and the volume as loud as it will go to drown out the sights and smells and sounds that mean their neighbors care not for their mental health, even in a neighborhood where there aren’t supposed to be fireworks at all.
What you haven’t seen is kids who don’t know the joy of popping bubble wrap because Dad can’t handle it. The subtle maneuvering at restaurants so there are no backs to doors; the ingrained need to search for every possible exit in every new room. The barely contained rage when someone excitedly asks “Did you ever kill anyone?”
President Biden filled my television screen just now, saying “It was time to end this war.”
Respectfully, Mr. President, that’s not entirely correct – that time was long ago. But it was always going to be politically perilous, going to be a nightmarish scene as we finally left the area, going to be met with fearmongering and fingerpointing from those who didn’t agree, and therefore, it appeared that it was never going to happen.
None of us can see the future. The stakes are always high when you love someone who wears the uniform, but after 20 years of sacrifice, our military families deserve a night of peace. A single night where, for the first time in two decades, we don’t worry if our loved one will be lost to this forever war.
And for that, Mr. President, I thank you.