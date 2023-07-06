Here’s a headline that should shock you: “Need a power line? That’ll be $3B and 18 years.”
This POLITICO headline referred to the critical infrastructure project that recently broke ground in Wyoming. Nearly two decades in the making, this transmission line will allow clean energy to fuel the West.
We’re waiting 18 years for clean energy. At this point, the project could legally vote. These delays are, in large part, due to the laws originally designed to protect the environment.
The National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) allows for multiple public comment periods, which is important for communities to have a voice in the development of their surroundings. However, it also allows clean energy projects to get bogged down by regulatory burdens and lawsuits, causing outrageous delays.
These lawsuits often stem from those that claim to be protectors of our natural environment. Groups or individuals will get caught up in the minutiae of the project details, and while all habitat conservation is important, the reality is we need to be able to develop the grid to combat climate change.
The transmission line in Wyoming is going to be connecting the largest onshore wind project to the grid, but we cannot get out of our own way. Refusing to acknowledge trade-offs in climate policy is nearly as bad as climate denial. NIMBY-ism — or those that want development, but “not in their backyard” — stems from this hyper-protectionist mentality that will only end up hurting us in the end.
No one wants to cut down forests or harm the thriving ecosystems or the crystal-clear rivers of the West. However, without action, wildfires, drought, changing temperatures and weather patterns will disrupt natural heritage all over the country. These natural disasters will be far more harmful in the long run than the majority of the projects caught up in permitting litigation.
Fortunately, there’s a solution. Reforming our broken energy-permitting system is the best way to combat NIMBYism. We cannot afford to hold out on clean energy to save panoramic views. Permitting reform will reduce the wait time that all energy, but particularly clean energy projects, experience by streamlining the review process for each endeavor. Over 42% of the projects that are currently in the NEPA pipeline are clean energy, as opposed to 15% being fossil fuel development, according to the R Street Institute.
Streamlining NEPA will allow us to realize our climate goals, rather than watching them flounder in bureaucratic processes. The best part is that we can reform NEPA in a way that doesn’t sacrifice environmental protection. We have some of the highest environmental standards in the world, and streamlining the judicial review process won’t negate those values.
We need to be able to build out infrastructure in a timely manner, so that clean energy and electrification can start scaling. It’s hard to reduce your emissions when the technology to do so is tied up in legal disputes about land and other resources.
When there is pushback from communities, the government and the developers need to be able to negotiate and adjust their plans to best suit the community their project is affecting. In some cases, this means the developer needs to invest in the community through training and education. Other times, developers could contribute to local conservation efforts.
Tradeoffs don’t have to be negative, and investing in communities can help create a more positive energy narrative.
Nobody wants power lines through their yard, but for all of those clamoring about clean energy, it’s time to put your money where your mouth is.