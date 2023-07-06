Here’s a headline that should shock you: “Need a power line? That’ll be $3B and 18 years.”

This POLITICO headline referred to the critical infrastructure project that recently broke ground in Wyoming. Nearly two decades in the making, this transmission line will allow clean energy to fuel the West.

Hattie Hobart is the Western Regional Director at the American Conservation Coalition (ACC). She’s based in Bozeman, Montana. ACC is a nonprofit organization dedicated to mobilizing young people around environmental action through common-sense, market-based and limited-government ideals.

