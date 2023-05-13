Katie Hogarty.jpg

Moms make a lot possible when they encourage us, inspire us and teach us to be brave and never give up. This Mother’s Day, there are so many moms across Wyoming who are lifting their families up in life!

I’d like to honor some especially courageous moms who are making profound and meaningful impacts in their communities. You may have seen them driving trucks or school buses in your community, taking your blood pressure at the doctor’s office or greeting you at the front desk of a local real estate office.

Katie Hogarty is the chief executive officer of Climb Wyoming.

