Laramie County Commissioner Buck Holmes

I’ve been a Laramie County commissioner for nearly 11 years. Holding that position for this long has afforded me a close-up view of the growth and potential of this county. This community is dynamic and growing. It has a bright future that makes me excited to think about the possibilities for the next generations of Wyomingites who will call it home.

I’m an old ranch hand, but I’m not too old to notice how much our county has benefited from technological advancements over the last decade. From satellite television to supercomputers to data processing, Cheyenne has become a mini hub of new tech and the support structures necessary to bolster technological advances. I’ve also watched amazing technological advancements in another of Laramie County’s primary industries: our oil and gas industry.

Buck Holmes is a member of the Laramie County Board of Commissioners.

