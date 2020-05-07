A lot has changed in America since the 1970s, and much has been for the better. We’ve gone from network TV to countless streaming services, vinyl records to Spotify, and dial telephones to cellphones that allow you to carry the power of the internet in your pocket.
Oftentimes, this change was able to happen quickly, as new, better, and, over time, more affordable products came to the public. And in each instance, entrepreneurs made progress because they created disruptive technology. They could do so, in part, because harmful regulatory obstacles weren’t blocking their way.
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) understands this, and is trying to modernize an outdated law that is inhibiting innovation and raising energy costs for consumers. This law is the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act (PURPA), which was passed in the 1970s and desperately needs updating.
Congress passed PURPA in the face of a national energy crisis. Its goals were to enhance and diversify electric generation capacity and promote competition at a time when the price and availability of future energy sources were grim. Many PURPA contracts are long term in nature, and establish fixed prices for electricity. At the time, these mandated, fixed-price purchases were effective in increasing competition and driving down costs.
Now, not surprisingly, these outdated requirements are forcing consumers in Wyoming and elsewhere to pay more for power they don’t need.
For instance, in Wyoming, PacifiCorp’s levelized avoided cost rates for 15-year contract terms show a decrease of approximately 50% from 2011 through 2015. In plain language, the current PURPA rules prevented utilities from saving money and from passing those savings on to consumers.
PURPA’s dual-edged sword forces utilities to purchase renewable energy at inflated prices, regardless of whether they need the electricity or not. These contracts are long – sometimes spanning several decades – and do not take into account any changes in reality, even when the cost of renewables or the need for power has significantly changed.
At a time when the nation is looking to advance renewables, driving up the cost unnecessarily will only serve to slow the growth of renewables and force higher costs on those who can least afford to pay. This is not a policy that any of us want.
Energy developers have been taking advantage of this system for long enough. In the past five years alone, you and your fellow customers have overpaid by as much as $2.3 billion. This is the result of inflated, hidden prices that are passed on to you and other consumers for long periods of time.
These payments represent a significant and regressive wealth transfer – from you to unregulated renewable energy developers and their wealthy shareholders. This perverse system needs to be put to an end, and the proposed PURPA reforms will do just that, with your support.
FERC is now trying to bring PURPA out of the 1970s. Although it is an obscure regulatory agency, FERC’s actions impact the utility bills you get every month. FERC regulates the sale of electricity and the transportation of oil by pipelines between states. It is especially important because it can lower the price all Wyomingites are currently paying for energy by reforming PURPA.
FERC’s proposed reform would give states more flexibility and allow states, instead of the federal government, to determine how to sign power agreements to decrease the probability of paying for overpriced, long-term contracts.
FERC is proposing to revise the “one-mile rule,” as well, preventing large companies from breaking themselves up into smaller projects to take advantage of higher returns. The proposal would also ease burdens to challenge qualifying facilities that choose to self-certify to ensure that projects are legitimate.
It’s simple: The world and the market have changed. By the same token, it’s time for PURPA to change for the 21st century.