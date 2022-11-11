“You have to catch the crumbs and hide them so that no one sees them, and they don’t destroy the beauty of the design.”  

For many years, I taught cake decorating for the Wilton Company. It was a skill I learned from my grandmother. Throughout high school, I created birthday, anniversary, graduation and wedding cakes in my mom’s kitchen. I ordered so many cake decorating supplies from the Wilton Company that they contacted me to teach for them.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

