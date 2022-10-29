Are you sad?

Many people are. As I write this, I see a gloomy, cloudy, windy day out my office window. The trees are releasing the last of their beautiful fall leaves, and the cold of winter is ready to blow in. You may be trying to get a foothold on a normal life again after our years of uncertainty, only to be hit daily with more uncertainty in the headlines.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

