No one believes me, but it is true. When I was in fourth grade, I won a spelling contest. I don’t remember the words, but I do remember the prize: a small, pocket-sized dictionary.
The New Vest Pocket Webster Dictionary, to be exact. I still have it. It’s in my desk drawer. I keep it as a reminder of what I can do, of what I am capable of, and of the possibilities of my dreams — even when no one believes in them except me.
I remember that day in fourth grade. We were in a line around the perimeter of the classroom. I leaned next to the cabinet where the pencil sharpener was bolted to a wooden countertop. The countertop where my fourth-grade crush had carved my initials, PH, deep into the wood.
We went around the circle, spelling words and sitting down when we didn’t spell one correctly. I was the last one standing. I surprised myself! I was so proud to be given the dictionary. I quickly wrote my name inside in my best fourth-grade penmanship and tucked it in my school desk.
When I tell this story now to friends and family, they all laugh. No one believes I won a spelling contest because I can’t spell. Yes, a writer that is not a good speller — it’s true. No one in my family can spell. I believed it was hereditary. Oh, I can spell thousands of words, but there are thousands of words I can’t spell. Dictionaries and spell-checking programs are my friends.
Today, I opened my desk drawer and saw the little red dictionary. Initially, I thought of that day in fourth grade, my pride in winning and the self-confidence I felt. I picked up the reminder of my success, and quickly my thoughts went to a negative place. Why didn’t I become a great speller? Why can’t I logically sound out and spell every word I think of? What gene did my family miss out on that skewed our ability in this area?
I never won another spelling contest. As a teenager, I was teased if I misspelled a word. As an adult, it became embarrassing if I misspelled a word in a letter or document. (People LOVE to point out your mistakes.) These experiences added fuel to my negative self-talk. Over the years, the belief in my head became bigger: I can’t spell.
Do you see how easy it is to believe something — especially if it is negative? Our ego and dreams can be squelched if we believe a story and allow it to take over our life.
After I won that spelling contest, it could have gone a different way. It could have fueled my interest in winning again. I could have become the best speller in my class, my school and my family. I could be a maestro of spelling! But I am not.
My family still occasionally teases me about my poor spelling skills, and they continue to roll their eyes and laugh when I remind them that I did win a fourth-grade spelling contest.
I keep this little dictionary in my desk drawer as a reminder. A reminder that although my fourth-grade success didn’t follow me through my life, it didn’t stop me from my dreams. Spelling is only part of writing. I followed my dream of being a writer.
I am a good writer. I quilt together words to tell stories that connect with people. In doing this, I check and double-check words. I use the tools of writing — paper, pens, notebooks, computers, spell-check ... and yes, I will still reach for my little red dictionary.
I did win that fourth-grade spelling contest. No one believes me, but it’s true!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: Don’t let one weakness stop you from your dreams. Dream anyway!
Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.