No one believes me, but it is true. When I was in fourth grade, I won a spelling contest. I don’t remember the words, but I do remember the prize: a small, pocket-sized dictionary.

The New Vest Pocket Webster Dictionary, to be exact. I still have it. It’s in my desk drawer. I keep it as a reminder of what I can do, of what I am capable of, and of the possibilities of my dreams — even when no one believes in them except me.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

