Cheyenne author Pennie Hunt

I sat in a room filled with more than 900 people. We all had a sad story. The same story. We had all lost a child.

The common thread was wrapped around each of our hearts tightly and safely, never to be cut. The other end of the thread curled, waved and stretched into a web of interaction that connected everyone in the room. We all understood. We all shared a piece of the web. We all shared a piece of the pain.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at www.PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

