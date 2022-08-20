Pennie Hunt FILE

Cheyenne author Pennie Hunt

Settling into seat 8F, I pulled my jacket off and tucked it into my carry-on bag. I would not be needing that in Phoenix. I looked forward to the sunshine and warmth ahead. In went the jacket. Out came my reading glasses, iPad, magazine and headphones. Headphones! Where are my headphones?

I always travel with them. They are the noise canceling kind that block the roar of the plane engines, the voices of the passengers visiting, the cries of babies in the back and the intercom messages from the cockpit. I block these so that I can enjoy the time to read, sleep or meditate in the headphone-secluded space of rain falling, ocean waves or the tweeting of birds; whichever seems to be my pleasure of the moment.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at www.PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus