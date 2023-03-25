Pennie Hunt

This has been harder than I thought it would be. I am not sure I thought this through. When I picked my word for the year, it sounded like a great idea.

My word is “release.” I wanted to “release to find peace.” I wanted to live in a clutter-free environment that feels peaceful. I wanted to be at peace with my health and body. From my closets to my heart and mind, I wanted to release things, thoughts and ideas that don’t serve me. I wanted plenty of space for peace.

A spring cleaning frenzy turned deeply emotional when it came time to go through tubs filled with family memories.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

