Have you ever experienced a meltdown … the kind where you find yourself in a messy puddle on the floor?
I have a concept, called Pennie’s Dot Theory, that states:
“Any event that happens to us, around us or concerns us is just one tiny dot in the grand adventure of life. If we overthink one dot, it becomes magnified and joins with other dots to form a mass of stress that creates imbalance and unhappiness.”
If we blow one dot out of proportion, it can consume us, make us irrational, and, ultimately, we end up in that messy puddle. The problem is we overthink a little dot, allowing it to become a big DOT.
Remember this — D-O-T: DON’T OVERTHINK the dot!
It happened to me. It began with a flu shot. Well, the flu shot is not responsible for the entire meltdown, but it is the dot that got the snowball rolling. For three days after the shot, I felt tired, drained and far from the perky, optimistic personality I am known for.
My fatigue turned into a colossal cold. Another dot. I stopped working out, stopped meditating, stopped eating right … Dot … Dot … Dot.
As the days went on, my snowball began rolling faster. More stressful dots showed up. The imbalance grew. I broke dishes, forgot things, and my blood pressure went up. As the dots continued to connect, overwhelming feelings set in. I began allowing the profanities of human emotions to marinate with the dots. You know the ones … words like jealousy, resentment, anger, insecurity, and, finally, the big four-letter word — FEAR!
Then, it happened. It doesn’t matter what the “IT” was, it was just another dot, but the most dangerous kind for me … my feelings were hurt. The snowball aimed right for that new dot. The snowball rolled around until every dirty bit of the new dot was connected to the dot party forming in my head. It was just the dot to heat up the snowball enough for it to come to a full stop, a complete meltdown and a dot explosion!
The pity party wasn’t pretty. The meltdown was ugly. The dot explosion was epic, causing a massive heart attack. You see, when you over-think little dots, they join with other dots in the same way plaque sticks together to block your arteries. You don’t function well, and it eventually leads to an attack of the heart.
Thank goodness dot heart attacks don’t send you to the hospital. Yet, they have the power to do just as much damage. Accumulating and overthinking dots stifle your happiness. Fear takes over, attacking your heart and breaking down its protective covering until an explosive meltdown occurs. A crack is formed, and your heart is scarred in hidden ways.
Finally, I stepped back from the dirty puddle I was sitting in and realized I had broken my own Dot Rule. By overthinking every little dot, I had given them the power to become huge in my mind. I allowed them to connect one by one, stripping me of my calm, my contentment and my happiness. They blinded me, and I couldn’t see anything except the huge, painful mass of dots.
I had carried the dot mass around like a collection of boulders in a backpack. Only when I dropped the backpack did they tumble out before me so I could see the tiny pebbles each of them really were. Just tiny dots in the grand adventure of life!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: Any event that happens to us, around us or concerns us is just one tiny dot in the grand adventure of life. Don’t overthink the dots!