Pennie Hunt FILE

Cheyenne author Pennie Hunt

We were in the backyard, and the lush green tempted my feet. I said, “Riley, let’s take our shoes off and walk in this grass.” He immediately joined my idea.

“You know, Riley, this is grounding our bodies.” He looked at me a little confused.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at www.PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus