Pennie Hunt

I am curious. I ask a lot of questions. I want to know how things work. I want to know the story behind the story. I want to know what others think, how they think and why they think the way they do. I collect information.

We watch the news and read the papers for the top stories. We go to the library and read books to find out how things have happened in the past and learn new ways of doing things. We spend hours searching the internet to learn, verify and satisfy our desire to absorb more, know more and see more.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

