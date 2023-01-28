My name is Pennie Hunt, and I am a firewalker. That is probably not something you would expect me to say, but it is true. I even have the T-shirt to prove it!

Several years ago, I attended a motivational conference. After days of inner work about personal power and strength, focus and motivation, the climax of the event was a fire walk. A huge pile of wood crackled and burned until it fell into a thick layer of chunky red-hot coals.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

