Fifteen years ago this week, I lost my son.

I never use that word, lost. I hate it. I have always said he passed as if passing into a new life on the other side, passing into heaven or passing through the white light explained where he went. The term ‘lost’ made me feel like I would forever be searching for him. That there would be a chance he would return, rejoin my life and tell stories of his adventures. When someone is lost, there is always the hope that they will be found.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus