Pennie Hunt

I have over 30 spots on my body where I have been scraped, burned and lasered. I have just returned from my six-month dermatology appointment. As I look at these fresh wounds, I remember an appointment four years ago …

It was a quick visit. Routine, really. It was more of a vanity issue to have one ugly mole removed than a health concern. The ugly one and a few others were frozen with liquid nitrogen, and one was removed and sent in for a biopsy — just to make sure, the doctor said.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

