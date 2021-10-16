I opened the door, and the assortment fell on my head. I picked them up off the floor, grabbed the step stool, and climbed up to shove them all back into the overflowing cabinet like I had done hundreds of times.
As I jostled and pushed the bowls, pitchers and pickle containers back into the black hole of plastic, it occurred to me: Why don’t I let go of the Tupperware?
Thirty years ago, Tupperware parties were the acceptable girls night out. We all took turns hosting the gatherings, where we listened to the sales pitch, ate cake, drank coffee and shared the secrets (OK, gossip) of the day. Then we ordered the obligatory plastic items.
At the time, it seemed expensive, but the justification came with the durability of it, the perceived usefulness of it, the cool factor of the new products and the lifetime guarantee. It was virtually indestructible, but if some major mishap did occur, it would be replaced.
Along with this came a free add-on with every item – guilt. I am convinced it was molded into each piece during the factory creation. It was an unwritten code that you WOULD keep it forever. After all, the investment ... the lifetime guarantee … and someday you will need it!
What do you have in your home that you won’t let go of? What ties up the space in your heart and mind that is bound with the guilt of investment and a someday, but never-to-be-used promise or guarantee?
Is your closet overflowing with clothes? Is there an unhealthy relationship in your life? Are you in a job you hate? Do you hold a victim story in your heart that you retell over and over?
The Tupperware of our lives comes in all forms. We invest in all of them with time, money and energy in the hope of a future payoff.
And then there is the elusive guarantee of need – someday,
of weight loss – someday,
of love – someday,
of a promotion – someday,
and someday this victim story is going to explain why everything happens to me.
Maybe it was the 700th time of having a load of hard plastic fall on my head that finally spurred me to make a change. Maybe it was the recognition that it will never wear out, so the guarantee doesn’t matter. Maybe it was the realization that I will never use it – not even someday.
The 'why' doesn’t matter. Now it is packed in a box, ready to be donated. My cabinet is organized, clean and clear. My guilt is gone. I feel free!
What is the Tupperware in your life? When will you let go of it?
Pennie's Life Lesson: We have things in our closets, hearts and minds that we hold onto in hopes of "someday."