“Mom, we want you to be happy, healthy and safe.”
She scrunched up her face in a mixture of confusion, mistrust and fear. She did not like this conversation.
It was an intervention we dreaded. Making a move from being independent and living on your own when you are 86 to a situation where caretakers are required is a difficult transition.
Difficult for my mom.
Difficult for her children.
The odd mixture of confusion and fear visited me, as well. Guilt joined right in. Emotionally, my heart wanted my mom to be strong, beautiful and sound minded until she was 100. Logically, my mind understood the small, frail woman before me needed help.
Her driving had become a rotation of accidents, body shops, insurance rate hikes and relief that no one was hurt. Her falls had become more and more frequent, as evidenced by the swollen green and blue bump on her forehead that day.
Her memory swayed like a breeze blowing through – at times gentle and kind, with the sweet smell of freshness, and at times as if a harsh wind had cleared any signs of her life from just moments before. Names were lost, appointments missed, bills were not paid.
I wanted her to be Happy, Healthy and Safe. That became my mantra.
Happy, Healthy and Safe.
Happy, Healthy and Safe.
In the weeks after that initial intervention conversation, we visited a variety of retirement facilities and signed a contract with one.
The process of separating her life into boxes of KEEP, DONATE and THROW AWAY was both physically and emotionally painful. There were clothes three sizes too big for her shrunken frame. Dishes and a tea pot collection from my grandmother. Photos of my parents laughing when they were young, carefree and dating. My dad’s military records that had been tucked away since 2005, when he passed.
I wore gloves to keep my hands from being cut and bruised by the papers, boxes and cleaning supplies. But there was nothing to protect my heart as I relived the memories of my mom while we invaded her life.
The house was empty as I walked out the door and down the sidewalk past the “For Sale” sign.
Happy, Healthy and Safe. I knew her new environment would be just that. I knew it was the right thing to do. I knew it was necessary. I also knew there was no going back into that home and the space where my mom was the mom I remembered.
Happy Healthy and Safe.
Happy Healthy and Safe.
Isn’t that what we all want? Isn’t that what we all need? I wish this for my friends, my community and the world. I wish this for my family. I wish this for myself. And I wished this for my Mom.
She lived in her retirement community for two years. The last year was rocky. Filled with hospital visits and uncertainty. As the time grew closer, she knew. Through her increased dementia, she began telling us that she was leaving and wouldn’t be here much longer.
This Mother’s Day of 2020 marks nine months since we said goodbye to my sweet, loving, independent, feisty mom.
Now, I believe she looks down on me and says, “Yes, I am Happy, Healthy and Safe.”
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom. I love you!