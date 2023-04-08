Pennie Hunt

I love to paint. I am far from a professional. I am more of a hobby painter. I can lose myself for hours in my art room, mixing colors and creating my idea of masterpieces. The good ones I give away as gifts. Many of the not-so-good ones are stacked in the “lessons learned” pile in the corner of the room.

It is the process I love. The quiet. The alone time. The thinking space. I love seeing the image in my mind of what I want to paint and watching it come to life on the canvas. I have learned a lot in my little art room — about painting and about life.

