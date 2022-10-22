We all wait. We wait in line, and we wait for people. We wait for love, for marriage and for babies. We wait for holidays and happiness.

Waiting is part of life, but most of us don’t do it well. We do it impatiently. We are impatient when someone doesn’t respond to a phone call. We get frustrated in the drive-through line waiting for our coffee. We become angry when the doctor keeps us waiting for our appointment. We think our perfect love will never show up. We think nine months is a painfully long time to be pregnant and wait for our baby. We don’t wait well.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

