In this new year, I am going to release to find space for peace. What does that mean?
Over a decade ago, I gave up on New Year’s resolutions. They never worked for me … or maybe I never worked intently on them. I always felt like I failed three weeks into the new year.
So, after years of trying, I stopped making resolutions, and I began choosing a word for my year. A word I could concentrate on that acts as a GPS to keep me on track. A concept I would ponder and pay attention to for an entire year. This has worked much better for me than a resolution.
I print out the word and place it in places I see every day, like on my computer screen, my bathroom mirror and my car visor. When I see it, I am reminded to keep the word, and its meaning, a priority in my life.
This year I struggled with the word. I knew I wanted to clean out some areas in my life. I tried a few words on for size.
I thought of how I wanted to purge some things, but I don’t like that word. When I say “purge,” it doesn’t feel good coming out of my mouth. It leaves a bad taste.
Maybe “downsize?” No, that didn’t hit the mark.
Clean, eject, remove, eliminate, rid, dispose, declutter. None of these seemed right.
I landed on “release.” That is what I was going for. This year, I want to release things. I want to release clothes and household items I don’t use and donate them to those in need. I want to release things I keep in the hope of using them someday, but probably won’t. I want to release a few pounds and give them back to the Universe or to wherever pounds go when they leave your body.
But more than that …
I want to release comparison, competition and criticism that I have received and given. Resentment, anger, past hurts and wounds need to go.
Then I asked myself a big question: Why? Why is releasing important to me? Why do I want to release these things? The answer was loud and clear – to create peace.
I want to live in a clutter-free environment that feels peaceful. I want to be at peace with my health and body. From my closets to my heart and mind, I want plenty of space for peace.
I also don’t want to feel like this is a chore or punishment. I want to learn to love the process of releasing. I’ve never been good at letting go. I become attached to things. I’m sentimental and attach emotion to items.
I have sweaters that I’ve had for 20 years. I’ve held a few grudges just as long. I find places to stuff old clothes, just on the chance I want to pull them out and wear them again. I find places to stuff emotions, just in case I want to pull them out and carry them around again.
This year, I want to learn how to love walking away from what I don’t need and find joy in walking into the open space of peace it leaves.
Does this sound like a lot? It is! But what if I could be successful at releasing even half of what I hope to? I would be dancing in a big opening of peace! The more I’m able to release, the bigger my dance floor will be.
This year, my word is a phrase, “Release to find peace.”
I’ll let you know how it goes.What will your word (or phrase) be?
Pennie’s Life Lesson: When you release, you open space for peace.