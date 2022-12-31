In this new year, I am going to release to find space for peace. What does that mean?

Over a decade ago, I gave up on New Year’s resolutions. They never worked for me … or maybe I never worked intently on them. I always felt like I failed three weeks into the new year.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

