Pennie Hunt

She asked me if I would teach her. I wasn’t sure I could. After all, it had been years since I crocheted anything. Decades, really. But this was an opportunity to spend time with my granddaughter, and I wasn’t going to let that pass by.

I decided a scarf would be a great first project. We went to the fabric store and bought yarn. She picked green and cream. I chose brown and beige. We sat down with her new set of hooks and my old set that I dug out of my craft closet.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

