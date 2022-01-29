Growing up, I wanted to be a teacher. I got married right out of high school. I had babies young. My life moved forward, and years went by. I always wondered … what if I would have gone to college? Would I be a teacher? What if I went back to school now, could I still be a teacher? My self-talk would push back with, “Well, I can’t do that now.”
I always wanted to be a writer and publish a book. I had a busy job, a busy life and thought no one would be interested in my words and thoughts. I could visualize the cover with my name running across the bottom as the author and thought “What if I would have begun writing when I was younger.” Once again, that voice in my head said, “Well, I can’t do that now.”
What are your “what ifs” and “can’t dos” in life? Do you allow yourself to believe that a golden opportunity has passed, and you will never be able to accomplish it now? Do you live in a space of wondering “what if I would have” and telling yourself you can’t do it now?
What if, instead of living in regret for something you didn’t do or accomplish, you switch your self-talk and began daydreaming, fantasizing and imagining what you could do? What if you tried?
When I was what many would believe to be middle-aged, I began thinking, “What if I could?” I found information about scholarships, loans and colleges. One day, when my courage rose to a confident level, I went to my local community college and signed up for a class. It happened to be creative writing. One class to test my ability and self-confidence. I loved it! I could do it! And I was pretty good at it.
That one class turned into the next semester with a few classes, and soon I found myself working toward a degree at the same college my two oldest children were attending. Was it easy? No. But with every step forward, I became more determined, and my children were right there cheering for me as I marched across the stage and received my diploma.
I walked off the stage into a busy work life, believing there were not enough hours in my day to write. My inner voice kept telling me, “I can’t do that.” Then I wrote my first blog and hit publish. After five years of writing, my first book was published. I didn’t know that with every weekly blog, I was taking one more step toward my dream. I didn’t know that my writings would fold together to create that book cover with my name across the bottom as the author. I didn’t know that with every word I wrote, I was telling myself, “What if I could?”
Looking at my life, I did become a teacher, of sorts, by sharing my tips and techniques through my writing. It would not have happened if I kept believing that voice in my head telling me that “I can’t do that.”
I ask you again, what are your “what ifs” and “can’t dos” in life? I am asking you to change that to “What if I could?” Take that first step and then the next. I know you CAN do it!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: “Don’t allow your own self-talk to tell you that you can’t do something. Change it to “What if I could?”