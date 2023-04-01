Pennie Hunt

You are driving along the boulevard of life, believing everything is fine, and then WHAM! BAM! In one flash, the metaphoric air bag goes off in your face, and for a moment of unconscious confusion, you don’t know what happened, how it happened or why it happened … but it changes everything.

These air-bag moments happen in life. They can be big. They can be life-changing. They can be physically, emotionally and financially painful. Just like in a fender-bender, eventually life goes back to (at least) semi-normal. After a fender-bender, your car can be repaired or replaced. You will get back in and drive, but you will always be looking in your mirrors to make sure you are safe.

