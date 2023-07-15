Pennie Hunt

Pennie Hunt

I wasn’t that angry. On a scale from 1 to 10, I was probably a 2. I felt like I was having a discussion and expressing my concern. The person on the other end of the phone line said, “When you draw your sword, you leave a long shadow.”

What? What did that mean? I wasn’t yelling. I wasn’t even talking firmly. I was relaying my experience and explaining how it probably was happening to others. I had an easy suggestion on how to change the system. That comment didn’t hit me well, and my number immediately doubled to at least a 4.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus