Have you ever noticed how we all use taglines?

I have a few taglines, like “Love Your Life – No Matter What,” and “You Are Good Enough!” I use these when I write and speak as memory markers to push my point into your mind. These are intentional and purposeful.

Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, blogger and speaker. Contact her at penniehunt@gmail.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus