Cheyenne author Pennie Hunt

Welcome to seventh grade. How’s it going for you so far?

We are all students in this journey we call Life. The entire universe is our university – there is no accident in the similarity of words there. I believe our time here on Earth as humans is our seventh-grade level in the University of the Universe. We have passed the grades before this and have many yet to come. We are all here at this level to learn, to teach and to love.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at www.PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

