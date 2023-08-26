Pennie Hunt

Pennie Hunt

When my kids were small, I would tell them the worst thing they could do was lie to me. I explained that we could get through any mistake they made, problem they had or whatever happened in life, if they told the truth.

If they had problems at school, didn’t finish their homework or started an argument with their sibling, we could work it out if they told the truth. Lying about what happened was the worst offense, and they knew it.

Pennie Hunt is a Cheyenne-based author, blogger and speaker who teaches how to “Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT!” Visit her online at PennieHunt.com. Email: penniehunt@gmail.com.

